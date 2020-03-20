Ellington Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Ellington Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 332,021 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 349,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 183,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 923,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 170,426 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UIS opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.01 million, a P/E ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

