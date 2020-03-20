Ellington Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Ellington Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Shares of HUM opened at $256.19 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.90 and a 200-day moving average of $324.40.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

