Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 36,200 Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 96,353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 76,103 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NMRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $443.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. Newmark Group Inc has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

