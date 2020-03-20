Ellington Management Group LLC Purchases 12,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 218.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after buying an additional 1,496,657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,923,000 after buying an additional 1,326,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,326,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,425,000 after buying an additional 683,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

