Ellington Management Group LLC Makes New $567,000 Investment in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,506,000 after buying an additional 191,775 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,392,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,111,000 after purchasing an additional 120,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 271,637 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 669,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 29.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404,670 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Shares of IMMU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

