Ellington Management Group LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 16.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

