Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $590,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HSBC by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSBC. Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.18%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.