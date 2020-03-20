Ellington Management Group LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

