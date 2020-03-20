Ellington Management Group LLC Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Ellington Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,922 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tronox by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,741 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tronox by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,998 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $2,503,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Tronox by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TROX opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Tronox Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

