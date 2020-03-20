Ellington Management Group LLC Has $518,000 Position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Ellington Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TS opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris SA has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris SA will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TS. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

