Ellington Management Group LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Ellington Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 215,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aqua America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

