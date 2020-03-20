Ellington Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,591,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

