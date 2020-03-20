Ellington Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ellington Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $179,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,932 shares of company stock worth $1,544,801 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $37.52 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. UBS Group cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.