Ellington Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,200 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

In related news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

