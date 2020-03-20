Ellington Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,400 British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

