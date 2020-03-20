Ellington Management Group LLC Buys New Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.09.

UTHR opened at $83.62 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

