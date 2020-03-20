Ellington Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,490,000 after buying an additional 534,757 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 230,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 362,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,175,000 after buying an additional 131,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

MOH stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

