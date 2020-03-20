Ellington Management Group LLC Buys 5,300 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 143.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

