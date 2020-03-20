Ellington Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 474,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

