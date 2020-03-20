Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $912,300,000 after purchasing an additional 657,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $227.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.10. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $211.55 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $229.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

