Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.80 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.64. The firm has a market cap of $291.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.04.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

