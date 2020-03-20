Ellington Management Group LLC Acquires 6,200 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,408,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,387 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4,160.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,110,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

SCHW stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

