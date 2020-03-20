Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zynga stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.21. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

