Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260,578 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Elanco Animal Health worth $143,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $17.47 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.