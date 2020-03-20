Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Elanco Animal Health worth $31,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,565 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $17.47 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $577,455. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.