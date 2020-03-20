Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.05

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 25126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

