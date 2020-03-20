ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.10

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 149557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $674.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -64.46%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

