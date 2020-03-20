DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.80 ($24.19) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.54 ($25.05).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.