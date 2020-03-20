DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for adidas (FRA:ADS)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADS. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €277.42 ($322.58).

FRA:ADS opened at €186.64 ($217.02) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €254.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €276.06.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

