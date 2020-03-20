Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 89,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 298,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.