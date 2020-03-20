Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $727,000 Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $84,027,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 59,777 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,130 over the last three months. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

