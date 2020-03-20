Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $3,801,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,363,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

SPB stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.