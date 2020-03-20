Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 47,717 Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.68 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

