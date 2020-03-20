Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19,421.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

BOX stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. Box Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 577.11%. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

