Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $750,000 Investment in Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Vince at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vince by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vince by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vince in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vince by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vince by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vince from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

VNCE opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Vince Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

