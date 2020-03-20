Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $769,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,524,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $653,756,000 after buying an additional 619,440 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $52,476,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 563,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $74.50 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

