Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $757,000 in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMRK. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Newmark Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $443.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler cut Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

