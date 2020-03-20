Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $750,000 Stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,438,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 129,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centerstate Bank news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David G. Salyers purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of CSFL opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. Analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

