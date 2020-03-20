Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $724,000 Holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 19.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 507,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $39,433.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,159.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,950 shares of company stock worth $276,631 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis dropped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

