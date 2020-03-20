Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Koppers were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Koppers by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

NYSE:KOP opened at $11.06 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $210.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.