Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 6,996 Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $50.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $139,661.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

