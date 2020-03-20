Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,211 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,634,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,086,000 after buying an additional 107,337 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.