Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,174,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,002,000 after buying an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.