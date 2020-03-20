Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMYT shares. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

