Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 3,450 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after buying an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,166,000 after buying an additional 157,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,311,000 after buying an additional 677,122 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,948,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after buying an additional 605,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $54,996,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.