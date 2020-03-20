Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dycom Industries traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 441952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several other research firms have also commented on DY. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $415.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

