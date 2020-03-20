Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Duluth’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. Duluth has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTH. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

