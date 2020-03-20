DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Purchases $618,233.60 in Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Cynthia Paul acquired 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cynthia Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DSP Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, Cynthia Paul acquired 47,071 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83.

DSP Group stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $272.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DSP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DSP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in DSP Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.