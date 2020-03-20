Dover (NYSE:DOV) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dover traded as low as $71.69 and last traded at $75.63, with a volume of 31992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.13.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.88.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

