Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Given “Hold” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Dorel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

DIIBF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $33.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $653.44 million during the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.